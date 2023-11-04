The Buffalo Sabres, including Casey Mittelstadt, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Prop bets for Mittelstadt are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Casey Mittelstadt vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Sabres vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights

Mittelstadt has averaged 16:09 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

Mittelstadt has a goal in three games this year through 11 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Mittelstadt has a point in six games this season (out of 11), including multiple points four times.

Mittelstadt has had an assist in a game five times this year over 11 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Mittelstadt hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Mittelstadt has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 30 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 11 Games 3 10 Points 2 3 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

