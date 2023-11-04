The 2023 TOTO Japan Classic in Omitama, Japan at Taiheiyo Club from November 2-4 will feature Celine Borge in the field, as the competitors take on the par-478, 6,598-yard course, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 on offer.

Looking to wager on Borge at the TOTO Japan Classic this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +40000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TOTO Japan Classic Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par: 478 / 6,598 yards

478 / 6,598 yards Borge Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Celine Borge Insights

Borge has finished better than par five times and posted five rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds.

She has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last 16 rounds.

Borge has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In her past five events, Borge's average finish has been 59th.

She has made three cuts in her past five tournaments.

In her past five tournaments, Borge has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Borge has qualified for the weekend three times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 41 -1 280 0 13 1 1 $473,959

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

TOTO Japan Classic Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,003 yards, 405 yards longer than the 6,598-yard par 478 at this week's event.

The average course Borge has played in the past year has been 44 yards shorter than the 6,598 yards Taiheiyo Club will be at for this event.

Borge's Last Time Out

Borge was in the 96th percentile on par 3s at the Maybank Championship, with an average of 2.63 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.25-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Maybank Championship was below average, putting her in the fifth percentile of the field.

Borge was better than only 5% of the field at the Maybank Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.06 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.76.

Borge fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on seven of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship (the other golfers averaged 3.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Borge had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.5).

Borge's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Maybank Championship were less than the field average of 7.6.

In that most recent outing, Borge's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 12 times (compared to the field's better average, 6.3).

Borge ended the Maybank Championship with a birdie or better on three of 16 par-5s, less than the tournament average, 5.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Maybank Championship, Borge had three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.3.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.