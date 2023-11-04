The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante will see Charley Hoffman in the field in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico from November 2-4, up against the par-72, 7,363-yard course, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a bet on Hoffman at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +20000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Hoffman Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Charley Hoffman Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Hoffman has shot better than par eight times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Hoffman has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds.

Hoffman has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in one of his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Hoffman has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 37 -6 279 0 9 0 0 $747,245

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

The past 10 times Hoffman played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once and his average finish was 30th.

In his past 10 appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend four times.

Hoffman finished 42nd in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,003 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,363 yards, 360 yards longer than average.

The average course Hoffman has played i the last year (7,309 yards) is 54 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,363).

Hoffman's Last Time Out

Hoffman was in the 28th percentile on par 3s at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 3.91-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open ranked in the 65th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.91).

On the six par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Hoffman was better than just 13% of the golfers (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Hoffman failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Hoffman carded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Hoffman recorded the same number of birdies or better (eight) as the tournament average on par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open.

At that most recent tournament, Hoffman's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Hoffman finished the Shriners Children's Open carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 4.9 on the six par-5s.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Hoffman finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.