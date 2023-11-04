The field for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at El Cardonal at Diamante includes Chez Reavie. The competition takes place from November 2-4.

Looking to bet on Reavie at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +17500 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Reavie Odds to Win: +17500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Chez Reavie Insights

Reavie has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Reavie has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Reavie's average finish has been 47th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Reavie has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 35 -6 279 0 15 1 2 $2.2M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Reavie has one top-five finish in his past eight appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 30th.

Reavie has six made cuts in his past eight appearances at this tournament.

Reavie did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,003 yards, 360 yards shorter than the 7,363-yard par 72 for this week's event.

Reavie will take to the 7,363-yard course this week at El Cardonal at Diamante after having played courses with an average length of 7,299 yards in the past year.

Reavie's Last Time Out

Reavie finished in the 14th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open was poor, putting him in the 24th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Reavie was better than only 4% of the competitors (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Reavie failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Reavie had two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Reavie's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the tournament average of 8.0.

In that most recent competition, Reavie's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.3).

Reavie finished the Shriners Children's Open carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Reavie recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.5.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.