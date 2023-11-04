Will Christopher Tanev Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 4?
Can we expect Christopher Tanev lighting the lamp when the Calgary Flames take on the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Christopher Tanev score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Tanev stats and insights
- Tanev is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
- Tanev has no points on the power play.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 35 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Flames vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
