On Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers match up against the Nashville Predators. Is Cody Ceci going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Cody Ceci score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Ceci stats and insights

Ceci is yet to score through nine games this season.

In one game versus the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Ceci has no points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 30 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.7 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

