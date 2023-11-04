The field for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico features Cody Gribble. The par-72 course spans 7,363 yards and the purse is $8,200,000.00 for the tournament, running from November 2-4.

Looking to bet on Gribble at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +30000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

Gribble Odds to Win: +30000

Cody Gribble Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Gribble has finished better than par seven times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score once in his last 14 rounds.

Gribble has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five appearances, Gribble has had an average finish of 48th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Gribble has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 46 -4 282 0 11 0 2 $537,205

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

In Gribble's past two appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 15th.

Gribble has one made cut in his past two appearances at this tournament.

Gribble missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2018.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,003 yards in the past year, while El Cardonal at Diamante is set for a longer 7,363 yards.

Gribble will take to the 7,363-yard course this week at El Cardonal at Diamante after having played courses with an average length of 7,364 yards during the past year.

Gribble's Last Time Out

Gribble was in the 18th percentile on par 3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship placed him in the 50th percentile.

Gribble was better than 73% of the field at the Sanderson Farms Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.65.

Gribble failed to card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Gribble had two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

Gribble's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were more than the tournament average (6.1).

At that most recent competition, Gribble posted a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged four).

Gribble finished the Sanderson Farms Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (five) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Sanderson Farms Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Gribble finished without one.

