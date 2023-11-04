Will Connor McDavid score a goal when the Edmonton Oilers take on the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McDavid stats and insights

McDavid has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Predators this season, and has scored one goal.

McDavid has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.

He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 30 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.7 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.