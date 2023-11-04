Connor McDavid will be among those in action Saturday when his Edmonton Oilers face the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place. If you're thinking about a wager on McDavid against the Predators, we have lots of info to help.

Connor McDavid vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -154)

1.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 1.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

McDavid Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, McDavid has averaged 16:49 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

McDavid has twice scored a goal in a game this year in seven games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

McDavid has a point in six of seven games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

McDavid has an assist in six of seven games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

McDavid's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, McDavid has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

McDavid Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 30 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 7 Games 4 9 Points 12 2 Goals 4 7 Assists 8

