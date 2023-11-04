Dani Holmqvist will be at the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic in Omitama, Japan at the par-478, 6,598-yard Taiheiyo Club from November 2-4.

Looking to place a bet on Holmqvist at the TOTO Japan Classic this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +40000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

TOTO Japan Classic Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par: 478 / 6,598 yards

478 / 6,598 yards Holmqvist Odds to Win: +40000

Dani Holmqvist Insights

Holmqvist has finished below par on eight occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds played.

She has recorded one of the five best scores in one of her last 14 rounds played.

Holmqvist has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In her past five events, Holmqvist's average finish has been 41st.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut twice.

Holmqvist has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 25 -4 266 0 4 1 1 $129,471

TOTO Japan Classic Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,003 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 478 that's 6,598 yards.

The courses that Holmqvist has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,512 yards, while Taiheiyo Club will be 6,598 yards this week.

Holmqvist's Last Time Out

Holmqvist was in the 26th percentile on par 3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.08-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai was below average, putting her in the 31st percentile of the field.

Holmqvist was better than only 20% of the golfers at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Holmqvist carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the other golfers averaged 2.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Holmqvist recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Holmqvist's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were less than the field average (6.5).

At that most recent tournament, Holmqvist's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 7.3).

Holmqvist ended the Buick LPGA Shanghai underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Holmqvist carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.4).

