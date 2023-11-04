For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Edmonton Oilers and the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, is Darnell Nurse a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Darnell Nurse score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Nurse stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Nurse scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

Nurse has no points on the power play.

Nurse's shooting percentage is 4.8%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 30 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.7 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.