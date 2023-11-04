Darnell Nurse and the Edmonton Oilers will meet the Nashville Predators at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Rogers Place. Does a wager on Nurse interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Darnell Nurse vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

0.5 points (Over odds: +165)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Nurse Season Stats Insights

Nurse's plus-minus rating this season, in 22:12 per game on the ice, is -3.

Nurse has a goal in one of his nine games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

He has two games with a point this season, but in nine contests Nurse has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

Nurse has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the nine games he's played.

The implied probability is 37.7% that Nurse goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Nurse going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Nurse Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 30 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 9 Games 4 2 Points 2 1 Goals 0 1 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.