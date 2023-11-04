Will David Kampf Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 4?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is David Kampf a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will David Kampf score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Kampf stats and insights
- Kampf is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.
- Kampf has no points on the power play.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 34 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Maple Leafs vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
