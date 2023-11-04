From November 2-4, David Lingmerth will take to the course at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to play in the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship. It's a par-72 that spans 7,363 yards, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a bet on Lingmerth at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +30000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards

David Lingmerth Insights

Lingmerth has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Lingmerth has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five appearances, Lingmerth has finished in the top five once.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Lingmerth has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 35 -3 281 0 11 1 5 $2M

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Lingmerth has one top-10 finish in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been eighth.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

The most recent time Lingmerth played this event was in 2022, and he finished eighth.

The par-72 course measures 7,363 yards this week, 360 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Lingmerth will take to the 7,363-yard course this week at El Cardonal at Diamante after having played courses with an average length of 7,264 yards in the past year.

Lingmerth's Last Time Out

Lingmerth was in the third percentile on par 3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, with an average of 3.2 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP ranked in the ninth percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.12).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Lingmerth was better than 53% of the competitors (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Lingmerth recorded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, worse than the field average of 3.3.

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Lingmerth had five bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.8).

Lingmerth's three birdies or better on par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP were less than the tournament average of five.

At that most recent tournament, Lingmerth's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 11 times (worse than the field average, 9.3).

Lingmerth finished the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP averaged one bogey or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Lingmerth finished without one.

