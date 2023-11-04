David Lipsky is set for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante (par-72) in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico from November 2-4. The purse is $8,200,000.00.

Looking to bet on Lipsky at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +12500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

Lipsky Odds to Win: +12500

David Lipsky Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Lipsky has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 18 rounds.

Lipsky has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five appearances, Lipsky has had an average finish of 44th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 37 -4 279 0 16 1 2 $1.3M

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Lipsky has one top-10 finish in his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 10th.

Lipsky has made the cut one time in his previous two entries in this event.

Lipsky finished 10th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,003 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,363-yard length for this tournament.

El Cardonal at Diamante checks in at 7,363 yards, 97 yards longer than the average course Lipsky has played in the past year (7,266 yards).

Lipsky's Last Time Out

Lipsky finished in the 43rd percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, with an average of par.

He averaged 4.28 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which placed him in the fourth percentile among all competitors.

Lipsky was better than 83% of the competitors at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Lipsky fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (the other participants averaged 3.3).

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Lipsky carded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.8).

Lipsky had fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 5.0 on the 40 par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

In that last tournament, Lipsky's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 13 times (compared to the field's better average, 9.3).

Lipsky finished the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 4.4.

The field at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Lipsky finished without one.

