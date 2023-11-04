The Calgary Flames' upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Dennis Gilbert find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Dennis Gilbert score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Gilbert stats and insights

Gilbert is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

Gilbert has no points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 35 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

