Doc Redman will hit the course at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to compete in the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship from November 2-4. It's a par-72 that spans 7,363 yards, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a wager on Redman at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

+25000

Doc Redman Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Redman has finished below par on eight occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Redman has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five events, Redman's average finish has been 51st.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, Redman has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 38 -7 277 0 9 0 1 $462,006

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Redman placed 45th in his lone recent finish at this event in two trips.

In his past two appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Redman finished 45th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2021).

This course is set up to play at 7,363 yards, 360 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Redman will take to the 7,363-yard course this week at El Cardonal at Diamante after having played courses with an average length of 7,291 yards in the past year.

Redman's Last Time Out

Redman finished in the 52nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

His 4.07-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open was poor, putting him in the 23rd percentile of the field.

Redman was better than 37% of the field at the Shriners Children's Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.43.

Redman fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Redman recorded three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Redman had an equal number of birdies or better (eight) as the tournament average on par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open.

In that last outing, Redman's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse 11 times (worse than the field average, 5.3).

Redman finished the Shriners Children's Open recording a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Redman underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

