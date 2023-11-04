Should you bet on Dryden Hunt to find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames and the Seattle Kraken go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Dryden Hunt score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Hunt stats and insights

  • Hunt is yet to score through four games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Kraken.
  • Hunt has no points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kraken are allowing 35 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

