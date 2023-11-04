Should you bet on Dryden Hunt to find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames and the Seattle Kraken go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Dryden Hunt score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Hunt stats and insights

Hunt is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Kraken.

Hunt has no points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 35 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

