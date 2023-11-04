Dylan Cozens Game Preview: Sabres vs. Maple Leafs - November 4
Dylan Cozens will be on the ice when the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs face off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Considering a bet on Cozens? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Dylan Cozens vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Sabres vs Maple Leafs Game Info
|Sabres vs Maple Leafs Odds/Over/Under
|Sabres vs Maple Leafs Prediction
|Sabres vs Maple Leafs Betting Trends & Stats
|Sabres vs Maple Leafs Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cozens Season Stats Insights
- In 11 games this season, Cozens has averaged 15:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.
- In three of 11 games this season, Cozens has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- In six of 11 games this season, Cozens has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- In three of 11 games this season, Cozens has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Cozens has an implied probability of 50% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Cozens going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Cozens Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- The Maple Leafs have given up 30 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 15th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|11
|Games
|3
|7
|Points
|3
|3
|Goals
|1
|4
|Assists
|2
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.