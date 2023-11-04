Dylan Cozens will be on the ice when the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs face off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Considering a bet on Cozens? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Dylan Cozens vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sabres vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Cozens Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Cozens has averaged 15:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

In three of 11 games this season, Cozens has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In six of 11 games this season, Cozens has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In three of 11 games this season, Cozens has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Cozens has an implied probability of 50% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Cozens going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Cozens Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 30 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 11 Games 3 7 Points 3 3 Goals 1 4 Assists 2

