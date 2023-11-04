The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico will have Dylan Frittelli in the field from November 2-4 as the golfers battle the par-72, 7,363-yard course, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Frittelli at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

Frittelli Odds to Win: +50000

Dylan Frittelli Insights

Frittelli has finished below par on four occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Frittelli has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past five events, Frittelli has not finished in the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five appearances.

Frittelli hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five appearances, with an average finish of 56th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 39 -4 280 0 5 0 0 $455,915

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

In Frittelli's previous three appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 35th.

In his past three appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Frittelli finished 59th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,003 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,363 yards, 360 yards longer than average.

El Cardonal at Diamante checks in at 7,363 yards, 56 yards longer than the average course Frittelli has played in the past year (7,307 yards).

Frittelli's Last Time Out

Frittelli was in the 62nd percentile on par 3s at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.14-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open was below average, putting him in the ninth percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Frittelli was better than only 20% of the field (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Frittelli did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Frittelli did not record a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Frittelli's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the field average of eight.

In that last tournament, Frittelli's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.3).

Frittelli finished the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, worse than the field's average, 4.9.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Frittelli finished without one.

