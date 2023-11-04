Will Dylan Holloway Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 4?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, is Dylan Holloway a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Dylan Holloway score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Holloway stats and insights
- Holloway is yet to score through nine games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (one shot).
- Holloway has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have given up 30 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.7 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.