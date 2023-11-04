Elias Lindholm will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and Seattle Kraken face off at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. There are prop bets for Lindholm available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Elias Lindholm vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Lindholm has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 21:09 on the ice per game.

Lindholm has a goal in two of 10 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Lindholm has a point in five of 10 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Lindholm has an assist in four of 10 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Lindholm's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Lindholm going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 35 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 10 Games 3 8 Points 6 2 Goals 1 6 Assists 5

