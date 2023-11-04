Estanislao Goya will be among those competing at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at El Cardonal at Diamante from November 2-4.

Estanislao Goya at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +30000 to pick up the win this week.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Goya Odds to Win: +30000

Estanislao Goya Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Goya has shot below par five times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Goya has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five appearances, Goya has not finished in the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Goya has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 44 -6 280 0 13 0 0 $386,856

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,363 yards, 360 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

El Cardonal at Diamante checks in at 7,363 yards, 33 yards longer than the average course Goya has played in the past year (7,330 yards).

Goya's Last Time Out

Goya was in the 24th percentile on par 3s at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.19 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open ranked in the 36th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.91).

Goya was better than 77% of the competitors at the Shriners Children's Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.43.

Goya carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Goya recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (2.2).

Goya's 13 birdies or better on par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were more than the tournament average of eight.

In that last competition, Goya's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 5.3).

Goya ended the Shriners Children's Open carding a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.9 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Goya finished without one.

