In the upcoming matchup against the Nashville Predators, which begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Evan Bouchard to score a goal for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Evan Bouchard score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bouchard stats and insights

Bouchard has scored in three of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (one shot).

On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.

Bouchard's shooting percentage is 9.7%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are conceding 30 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.7 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.