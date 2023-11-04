The Edmonton Oilers, including Evan Bouchard, will be in action Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Nashville Predators. Considering a bet on Bouchard? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Evan Bouchard vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Bouchard Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Bouchard has a plus-minus rating of -6, while averaging 21:16 on the ice per game.

Bouchard has a goal in three of nine contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Bouchard has a point in six of nine games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Bouchard has had an assist in a game four times this year over nine games played, with multiple assists in two games.

There is a 46.5% chance of Bouchard having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bouchard Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators are conceding 30 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 9 Games 4 9 Points 4 3 Goals 0 6 Assists 4

