Can we expect Evander Kane lighting the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers take on the Nashville Predators at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Evander Kane score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Kane stats and insights

In three of nine games this season, Kane has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 10.3% of them.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 30 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.7 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

