The Edmonton Oilers, Evander Kane included, will face the Nashville Predators on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Kane's props versus the Predators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Evander Kane vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Kane Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Kane has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 18:53 on the ice per game.

Kane has a goal in three games this year through nine games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In four of nine games this year, Kane has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Kane has posted an assist in a game four times this season in nine games played, including multiple assists once.

Kane's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

Kane has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kane Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators are allowing 30 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 9 Games 2 8 Points 4 3 Goals 3 5 Assists 1

