Will Fabian Zetterlund Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 4?
When the San Jose Sharks take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Zetterlund stats and insights
- Zetterlund has scored in three of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.
- Zetterlund has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
- He has a 15.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- On defense, the Penguins are giving up 29 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Sharks vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT
