When the San Jose Sharks take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Zetterlund stats and insights

Zetterlund has scored in three of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.

Zetterlund has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

He has a 15.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins are giving up 29 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

