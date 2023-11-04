Fabian Zetterlund and the San Jose Sharks will play on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. There are prop bets for Zetterlund available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Fabian Zetterlund vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zetterlund Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Zetterlund has a plus-minus of -7, while averaging 14:26 on the ice per game.

Zetterlund has a goal in three games this season through 10 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In three of 10 games this season, Zetterlund has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Zetterlund has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the 10 games he's played.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Zetterlund hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Zetterlund going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zetterlund Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins are allowing 29 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 10 Games 3 4 Points 0 3 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.