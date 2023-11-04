The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Filip Zadina find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Filip Zadina score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Zadina stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Zadina has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.

Zadina has scored one goal on the power play.

Zadina averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins are giving up 29 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have two shutouts, and they average 14.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

