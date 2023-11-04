In the upcoming contest against the Los Angeles Kings, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Garnet Hathaway to light the lamp for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Garnet Hathaway score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Hathaway stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Hathaway has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kings.

Hathaway has no points on the power play.

Hathaway's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 31 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.7 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

