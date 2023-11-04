Gina Kim will play at Taiheiyo Club in Omitama, Japan in the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic from November 2-4. The par-478 course spans 6,598 yards and the purse available is $2,000,000.00.

Looking to place a bet on Kim at the TOTO Japan Classic this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

TOTO Japan Classic Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par: 478 / 6,598 yards

Kim Odds to Win: +25000

Gina Kim Insights

Kim has finished below par four times and scored five rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds.

She has carded one of the five best scores in one of her last 16 rounds played.

Over her last 16 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Kim's average finish has been 51st.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

In her past five events, Kim has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 43 -3 284 0 9 1 1 $192,787

TOTO Japan Classic Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,003 yards, 405 yards longer than the 6,598-yard par 478 at this week's tournament.

Kim will take to the 6,598-yard course this week at Taiheiyo Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,548 yards in the past year.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was in the third percentile on par 3s at the Maybank Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She shot well to finish in the 94th percentile on par 4s at the Maybank Championship, averaging 3.80 strokes on those 40 holes.

Kim was better than only 27% of the golfers at the Maybank Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.76.

Kim failed to record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship (the other participants averaged 3.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Kim recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.5).

Kim's 12 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Maybank Championship were more than the field average (7.6).

At that last outing, Kim's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.3).

Kim ended the Maybank Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.2) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Maybank Championship, Kim recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.3).

