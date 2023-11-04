When the San Jose Sharks play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Givani Smith light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Givani Smith score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

Smith is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.

Smith has no points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 29 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have two shutouts, and they average 14.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

