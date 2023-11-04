The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante will have Harrison Endycott as part of the field in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico from November 2-4, up against the par-72, 7,363-yard course, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a bet on Endycott at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +30000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Endycott Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Harrison Endycott Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Endycott has finished better than par on eight occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 14 rounds played.

Endycott has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five tournaments, Endycott's average finish has been 42nd.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

Endycott has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 44 -6 280 0 10 0 0 $489,473

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Endycott missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,003 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,363-yard length for this week's event.

The average course Endycott has played in the past year has been 63 yards shorter than the 7,363 yards El Cardonal at Diamante will be at for this event.

Endycott's Last Time Out

Endycott finished in the 24th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Shriners Children's Open, which placed him in the 52nd percentile of the field.

Endycott was better than 52% of the field at the Shriners Children's Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.43.

Endycott failed to record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Endycott had three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.2).

Endycott's nine birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were more than the field average (eight).

At that last tournament, Endycott posted a bogey or worse on six of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Endycott finished the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 4.9.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Endycott finished without one.

