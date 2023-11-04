The field at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico will feature Harry Higgs. He and the other golfers will go for for a part of the $8,200,000.00 purse on the par-72, 7,363-yard course from November 2-4.

Looking to wager on Higgs at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +40000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Higgs Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Harry Higgs Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Higgs has shot under par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds played.

Over his last 12 rounds, Higgs has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In his past five appearances, Higgs has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Higgs hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 68th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 35 -8 279 0 12 0 1 $683,815

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

In his past three appearances at this event, Higgs has had an average finishing position of 33rd.

In his past three appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

Higgs last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 32nd.

This course is set up to play at 7,363 yards, 360 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Higgs has played in the past year has been 56 yards shorter than the 7,363 yards El Cardonal at Diamante will be at for this event.

Higgs' Last Time Out

Higgs was in the 62nd percentile on par 3s at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.27-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open ranked in the third percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.91).

Higgs was better than only 20% of the competitors at the Shriners Children's Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.43.

Higgs carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Higgs carded one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Higgs recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 8.0 on the 22 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open.

In that last tournament, Higgs' performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 5.3).

Higgs ended the Shriners Children's Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9), with three on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Higgs underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

