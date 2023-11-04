Hayden Buckley will take to the course at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship from November 2-4, looking to conquer the par-72, 7,363-yard course with $8,200,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to wager on Buckley at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +12500 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Buckley Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Hayden Buckley Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Buckley has finished below par on five occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished a single of his most recent 16 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 16 rounds, Buckley has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In his past five events, Buckley has had an average finish of 63rd.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

Buckley has had an average finish of 63rd in his past five events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 36 -5 278 0 11 2 3 $2.3M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Buckley finished 59th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

El Cardonal at Diamante measures 7,363 yards for this tournament, 360 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,003).

The courses that Buckley has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,282 yards, while El Cardonal at Diamante will be 7,363 yards this week.

Buckley's Last Time Out

Buckley finished in the 16th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, with an average of 3.1 strokes.

His 4.28-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP was poor, putting him in the fourth percentile of the field.

Buckley shot better than 53% of the field at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Buckley shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (the tournament average was 3.3).

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Buckley carded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.8).

Buckley's six birdies or better on par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP were more than the tournament average of five.

At that last tournament, Buckley's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 14 times (worse than the field average, 9.3).

Buckley ended the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with three on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP averaged one bogey or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Buckley finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.