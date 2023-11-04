Henrik Norlander will play in the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at El Cardonal at Diamante from November 2-4.

Looking to place a bet on Norlander at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +12500 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Norlander Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Henrik Norlander Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Norlander has shot below par on 10 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in his last 16 rounds.

Norlander has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Norlander has finished in the top five once in his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Norlander has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 39 -7 279 0 14 1 1 $1.1M

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Norlander has one top-20 finish in his past five appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 37th.

Norlander has made the cut four times in his previous five entries in this event.

Norlander finished 15th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The par-72 course measures 7,363 yards this week, 360 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course Norlander has played i the last year (7,333 yards) is 30 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,363).

Norlander's Last Time Out

Norlander was in the 52nd percentile on par 3s at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Shriners Children's Open, which placed him in the 62nd percentile of the field.

Norlander shot better than 77% of the golfers at the Shriners Children's Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.43.

Norlander carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Norlander recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.2).

Norlander's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were more than the tournament average of 8.0.

At that last outing, Norlander had a bogey or worse on seven of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Norlander ended the Shriners Children's Open bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9) with eight on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Norlander finished without one.

