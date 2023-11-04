Can we expect Jacob MacDonald lighting the lamp when the San Jose Sharks face off with the Pittsburgh Penguins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Jacob MacDonald score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

MacDonald 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of 58 games last season, MacDonald scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He tallied one assist, but no goals, on the power play.

MacDonald averaged 1.0 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 1.3%.

Penguins 2022-23 defensive stats

The Penguins ranked 19th in goals against, giving up 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.

The Penguins shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 28.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

