James Hahn will be among those playing the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at El Cardonal at Diamante from November 2-4.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

James Hahn Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Hahn has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Hahn has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Hahn has finished in the top 10 once in his past five appearances.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Hahn has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 45 -4 280 0 12 0 1 $534,482

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Hahn has had an average finish of 38th at this tournament in five appearances, including a personal best 27th-place.

Hahn has made the cut in three of his past five appearances at this tournament.

Hahn missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,003 yards in the past year, while El Cardonal at Diamante is set for a longer 7,363 yards.

El Cardonal at Diamante checks in at 7,363 yards, 67 yards longer than the average course Hahn has played in the past year (7,296 yards).

Hahn's Last Time Out

Hahn shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.31 strokes to finish in the 11th percentile of competitors.

His 4-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open ranked in the 39th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.91).

Hahn shot better than only 13% of the competitors at the Shriners Children's Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.43.

Hahn recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Hahn had five bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Hahn had the same amount of birdies or better (eight) as the tournament average on par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open.

At that most recent tournament, Hahn's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.3).

Hahn finished the Shriners Children's Open carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Hahn recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.5.

