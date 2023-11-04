Should you bet on Jan Rutta to light the lamp when the San Jose Sharks and the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Jan Rutta score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Rutta stats and insights

Rutta is yet to score through 10 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.

Rutta has zero points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 29 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.