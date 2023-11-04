Jason Dufner will play at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship, taking place from November 2-4.

Looking to wager on Dufner at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +35000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

+35000

Jason Dufner Insights

Dufner has finished under par 11 times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 16 rounds, Dufner has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Dufner has finished in the top 20 in two of his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

Dufner has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 43 -4 281 0 12 0 0 $502,048

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Dufner has had an average finish of 38th in his past four appearances at this tournament.

Dufner has made the cut in three of his past four appearances at this tournament.

Dufner did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,003 yards in the past year, while El Cardonal at Diamante is set for a longer 7,363 yards.

Courses that Dufner has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,306 yards, 57 yards shorter than the 7,363-yard El Cardonal at Diamante this week.

Dufner's Last Time Out

Dufner was relatively mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, averaging par to finish in the 62nd percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Shriners Children's Open, which placed him in the 48th percentile of the field.

Dufner was better than only 4% of the competitors at the Shriners Children's Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.43.

Dufner recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Dufner carded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Dufner carded more birdies or better (12) than the field average of 8.0 on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open.

At that most recent competition, Dufner's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 5.3).

Dufner ended the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Dufner underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

