For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the New York Islanders and the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, is Jean-Gabriel Pageau a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Pageau stats and insights

Pageau is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.

Pageau has no points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 39 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 11.8 hits and 10.4 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

