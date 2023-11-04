Jean-Gabriel Pageau will be in action when the New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes meet at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Looking to wager on Pageau's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Pageau Season Stats Insights

Pageau's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:21 per game on the ice, is -4.

Pageau has yet to score a goal through nine games this season.

Pageau has tallied point in two of nine games this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Pageau has had an assist twice this season in nine games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.

The implied probability is 38.5% that Pageau hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Pageau going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Pageau Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 39 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 9 Games 10 3 Points 2 0 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

