The Buffalo Sabres, including Jeff Skinner, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Toronto Maple Leafs. Looking to bet on Skinner's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jeff Skinner vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Sabres vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Skinner Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Skinner has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 17:06 on the ice per game.

In four of 11 games this season, Skinner has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In seven of 11 games this year, Skinner has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In four of 11 games this season, Skinner has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Skinner's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Skinner having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Skinner Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 30 total goals (three per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 11 Games 3 10 Points 2 5 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

