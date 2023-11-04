Jim Herman will be among those at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at El Cardonal at Diamante from November 2-4.

Looking to bet on Herman at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Herman Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Jim Herman Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Herman has shot better than par six times, while also posting five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished a single of his most recent 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Herman has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five events, Herman has had an average finish of 73rd.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

Herman has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 59 -1 283 0 10 0 0 $318,421

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

In Herman's previous eight appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 40th.

In his past eight appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

The most recent time Herman played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

The par-72 course measures 7,363 yards this week, 360 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course Herman has played in the past year has been 79 yards shorter than the 7,363 yards El Cardonal at Diamante will be at for this event.

Herman's Last Time Out

Herman was good on the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, averaging 0.75 strokes to finish in the 99th percentile of competitors.

His 1.32-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open was strong, putting him in the 99th percentile of the field.

Herman shot better than 99% of the field at the Shriners Children's Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 1.17 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.43.

Herman carded a birdie or better on six of eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Herman did not have a bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Herman's 16 birdies or better on par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were more than the field average of 8.0.

At that last tournament, Herman's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Herman finished the Shriners Children's Open recording a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Herman fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

