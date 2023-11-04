Jimmy Walker is part of the field at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship from November 2-4. The par-72 course spans 7,363 yards and the purse available is $8,200,000.00.

Looking to wager on Walker at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +20000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Walker Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Jimmy Walker Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Walker has finished below par on seven occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Walker has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five appearances, Walker's average finish has been 37th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Walker has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 33 -6 278 0 11 0 0 $1M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Walker played this event was in 2021, and he failed to make the cut.

El Cardonal at Diamante measures 7,363 yards for this tournament, 360 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,003).

Walker will take to the 7,363-yard course this week at El Cardonal at Diamante after having played courses with an average length of 7,286 yards in the past year.

Walker's Last Time Out

Walker shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 14th percentile of the field.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open ranked in the 15th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.91).

Walker was better than 42% of the competitors at the Shriners Children's Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.43.

Walker did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Walker had two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Walker's five birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the field average (8.0).

In that last tournament, Walker posted a bogey or worse on seven of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Walker finished the Shriners Children's Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9), with three on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Walker finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.