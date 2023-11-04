In the upcoming game against the Los Angeles Kings, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Joel Farabee to score a goal for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Joel Farabee score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Farabee stats and insights

In five of 11 games this season, Farabee has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Kings yet this season.

Farabee has zero points on the power play.

Farabee averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.7%.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 31 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.7 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

