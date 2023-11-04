Joel Farabee and the Philadelphia Flyers will meet the Los Angeles Kings at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Prop bets for Farabee are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Joel Farabee vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Farabee Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Farabee has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 15:07 on the ice per game.

Farabee has a goal in five of 11 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Farabee has a point in eight of 11 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In three of 11 games this year, Farabee has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Farabee hits the over on his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Farabee having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Farabee Stats vs. the Kings

On the defensive side, the Kings are conceding 31 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 11 Games 2 9 Points 0 5 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

