On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against the Buffalo Sabres. Is John Klingberg going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will John Klingberg score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Klingberg stats and insights

Klingberg is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.

Klingberg has picked up two assists on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 34 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B

NHL Network and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

