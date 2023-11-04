The Toronto Maple Leafs, including John Klingberg, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Buffalo Sabres. Fancy a wager on Klingberg in the Maple Leafs-Sabres game? Use our stats and information below.

John Klingberg vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info

Klingberg Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Klingberg has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 20:59 on the ice per game.

Klingberg has yet to score a goal this year through 10 games played.

Klingberg has a point in four of 10 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Klingberg has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 10 games played, including multiple assists once.

Klingberg's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Klingberg going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Klingberg Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 10 Games 2 5 Points 0 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

