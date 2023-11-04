John Klingberg Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Sabres - November 4
The Toronto Maple Leafs, including John Klingberg, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Buffalo Sabres. Fancy a wager on Klingberg in the Maple Leafs-Sabres game? Use our stats and information below.
John Klingberg vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)
Klingberg Season Stats Insights
- In 10 games this season, Klingberg has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 20:59 on the ice per game.
- Klingberg has yet to score a goal this year through 10 games played.
- Klingberg has a point in four of 10 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.
- Klingberg has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 10 games played, including multiple assists once.
- Klingberg's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.
- There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Klingberg going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Klingberg Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres have given up 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-1).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|10
|Games
|2
|5
|Points
|0
|0
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|0
